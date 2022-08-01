English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Sanjay Raut's arrest by ED is bid to divert attention from Maharashtra governor's Mumbai remarks: Shiv Sena MP

    "The Enforcement Directorate's action is to divert the anger brewing after the comments made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against Maharashtra. We are not fools who do not understand this diversionary action," said Sawant, the Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai South.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

    The arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an attempt to divert the anger brewing against Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai, party leader Arvind Sawant claimed on Monday.

    He said protests will be held in the state spontaneously against the arrest of Raut, a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre.

    "The Enforcement Directorate's action is to divert the anger brewing after the comments made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against Maharashtra. We are not fools who do not understand this diversionary action," said Sawant, the Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai South.

    Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate probing a money laundering case after Sunday midnight.

    Koshyari had triggered a row with his remarks that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are moved out of Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, "you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not remain a financial capital". He later clarified that his remarks were misconstrued.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Sawant #B S Koshyari #ED #India #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.