Revoking Article 370 to 'further deteriorate' relations between N-capable neighbours: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday termed India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as "illegal" and said it will "further deteriorate" relations between the nuclear-capable neighbours. The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Prime minister Khan made the remarks while speaking with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on the situation in Kashmir, Geo News quoted a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Monday.

During their conversation, Khan said changing the status of Kashmir was "illegal and a violation of UN resolutions".

"India's move will further deteriorate relations between nuclear-capable neighbours," Khan was quoted as telling the Malaysian prime minister.

On his part, Prime Minister Mahathir said that Malaysia was closely monitoring the situation in Kashmir and would remain in contact with Pakistan, the channel reported.

Mahathir also said that he was looking forward to the UN General Assembly session next month and a meeting with Khan on the sidelines in New York.