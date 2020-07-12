Rajasthan political crisis: 30 Congress legislators, some Independent MLAs in touch with Sachin Pilot

Over 30 Congress legislators and some independent Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are in touch with senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and they have pledged their support to him, news agency ANI has reported quoting sources.

The development comes amid speculation of a rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot, who continues to be incommunicado.

Political crisis in the state surfaced on July 10 when the Rajasthan Police issued notices to Gehlot, Pilot and the government chief whip, seeking time from them to record their statements over an alleged bid to destabilise the state's Congress government.

Sources close to Pilot said the letter from the special operations group (SOG) had upset the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief, who apparently saw this as an insult.

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande said all party MLAs in the state were in touch with him and wondered who were the ones purported to be siding Pilot.

"All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the government in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term," he said.

The Congress has 107 members in the state 200-MLA state assembly.