English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters poll-bound Karnataka

    Congress leaders hoped that the Karnataka leg of the yatra which commenced here in Chamarajanagar district would enthuse the party cadres in poll-bound state.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on Friday. Congress leaders hoped that the Karnataka leg of the yatra which commenced here in Chamarajanagar district would enthuse the party cadres in poll-bound state.

    The yatra, which entered from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away. It will pass through Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts.

    The yatra will cover seven Lok Sabha segments and 22 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. According to sources in the Congress, there will be three major public meetings in Gundlupet, Mysuru and Ballari in Karnataka.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharat Jodo Yatra #India #Karnataka #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.