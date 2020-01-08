Rahul Gandhi extends support to Bharat Bandh, slams Modi govt policies

Extending support to the Bharat bandh call given by over 25 crore workers, he said, "I salute them".
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of the strike by central trade unions and slammed the Modi government, saying its "anti-people and anti-labour" policies have created catastrophic unemployment in the country. He alleged that this weakening of PSUs is being done to justify their sale to PM Narendra Modi's crony capitalists friends.
Extending support to the Bharat bandh call given by over 25 crore workers, he said, "I salute them"."The Modi-Shah Government's anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends," he said in a tweet.
The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends.Today, over 25 crore Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.