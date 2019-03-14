App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of listening only to Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi

Gandhi said he was talking about the "dishonest" people associated with Modi and "it is really the fight between Congress and Modi".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring voices of farmers, fishermen and small businessmen, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on March 14 said the NDA government listened only to industrialists such as Anil Ambani and Nirav Modi.

Interacting with fishermen at the National Fishermen Parliament organised by All India Fishermen Congress in Thriprayar near, Gandhi said in India, the most important thing is giving voice to the people.

"In today's government, Anil Ambani or Nirav Modi has a lot of voice. Whatever they want to say to the prime minister can do so in 10 seconds. And they don't have to shout. They can even whisper it and the message goes whereas farmers, fishermen and small businessmen...they have to shout very loudly before the government listens to them," he said launching the Congress's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

Gandhi said he was talking about the "dishonest" people associated with Modi and "it is really the fight between Congress and Modi".

related news

He also alleged the "dishonest" people help Modi in marketing himself.

Taking a dig at Modi, he said, "I don't call Anil Ambani Anil Bhai, I don't call Nirav Modi Nirav Bhai, I don't call Mehul Choksi Mehul Bhai..."

He also took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for allegedly meeting industrialist Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on banks loans, before he fled the country.

Responding to the grievances raised by members of the fishing community, the Congress chief vowed to set up a separate ministry for fishermen if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, saying unlike Narendra Modi he did not make "fake promises".

"My commitment to you is that the moment we win the 2019 elections, all the fishermen of the country will get their own dedicated ministry in Delhi," Gandhi said.

Assuring fishermen that he would fulfil the promise if the Congress wins, the Congress chief said, "I am not like Narendra Modi. I don't make fake promises."

"Please look at my speeches. When I say something, I only say it because I have decided to do it," he said.

Gandhi said the fishermen have to prove everyday to the country that they are deserving.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Anil Ambani #India #Narendra Modi #Nirav Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Here's What The World Did When Facebook and Instagram Stopped Working ...

'Make in India' Battery Operated Plug-in Hybrid Volvo to Launch in Sec ...

Sri Lanka Cricket Asks Head Coach to Return Home from South Africa

News18 Excerpts: Masood Shielded At UNSC: China Blocks move to Ban JeM ...

Defence Investiture Ceremony: President Kovind Honours Army Chief Bipi ...

Zidane Begins Second Coming With Real Against Celta

Hanubhai Dhorajiya, Who Switched to Congress in 2019, Rejoins BJP

After Seungri and Jung, Yong Jun-hyung is the Third K-Pop Star to Quit ...

Fiat Chrysler to Recall 8.63 Lakh Cars Over Emission Norm Violation

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Month on from Pulwama terror attack: From death of 42 CRPF jawans, IAF ...

RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central b ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's opposition to Citizenship Bill turns into mo ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.