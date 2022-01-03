MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi returns to Congress six days after joining BJP as state heads to polls

He had won the Panthic seat of Sri Hargobindpur in 2017 by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
On January 2, Balwinder Singh Laddi parted ways with the BJP and rejoined the Congress. (Image: ANI)

On January 2, Balwinder Singh Laddi parted ways with the BJP and rejoined the Congress. (Image: ANI)

Just six days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi has returned to the Congress as the state goes to assembly polls early this year.

The legislator from Sri Hargobindpur, along with Qadian MLA (member of legislative assembly) Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, had joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on 28 December.

Yesterday, he parted ways with the saffron party and rejoined the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Laddi, said to be a confidant of Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, had won the Panthic seat of Sri Hargobindpur in 2017 by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Ounjab #Politics
first published: Jan 3, 2022 02:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.