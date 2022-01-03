Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi returns to Congress six days after joining BJP as state heads to polls

On January 2, Balwinder Singh Laddi parted ways with the BJP and rejoined the Congress. (Image: ANI)

Just six days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi has returned to the Congress as the state goes to assembly polls early this year.

The legislator from Sri Hargobindpur, along with Qadian MLA (member of legislative assembly) Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, had joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister and BJP's Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on 28 December.

Yesterday, he parted ways with the saffron party and rejoined the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Laddi, said to be a confidant of Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, had won the Panthic seat of Sri Hargobindpur in 2017 by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind.