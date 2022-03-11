English
    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi submits resignation to governor Banwarilal Purohit

    The Congress was routed in the polls with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    Punjab assembly election results: Charanjit Singh Channi contested from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats.

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit following the Congress defeat in the assembly elections.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #Banwarilal Purohit #Charanjit Singh Channi #India #Politics
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:21 pm
