President Droupadi Murmu to join Isha Mahashivratri celebrations in Coimbatore tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will take part in Mahashivratri 2023 celebrations on February 18 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

This will be her first visit to Tamil Nadu after becoming President.

Special security arrangements have been made for the President's smooth participation in the mega celebrations in Coimbatore, Isha Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

The night-long festival will begin at 6 pm on February 18 and continue till 6 am the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The Mahashivratri proceedings will be livestreamed online in 16 languages and telecast on all major television networks in India in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and various other regional languages, it was stated.

Explaining the importance of Mahashivratri, Sadhgur said: "Mahashivratri  not of religion or beliefs, not of race or nation; a night in which planetary positions cause a natural energy upsurge in the human system." Renowned artists from different parts of the country like Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, singer Ram Miriyala, playback singer Velmurugan, Mangli, Kutle Khan, and Bengali folk singer Ananya Chakraborty will be performing this year.

Karnataka Janapada and Theyyam troupes will also showcase their folk culture through dance and music, the statement added.