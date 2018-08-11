App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Poonam Mahajan asks Mamata Banerjee to clear stand on infiltration issue

"She has made U-turn on the issue of infiltration. She should first answer why she has made a U-turn on this issue," said Mahajan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making a U-turn on the infiltration issue, BJYM president Poonam Mahajan today urged the Trinamool Congress not to politicise issues related to national security.

Mahajan made the statement ahead of BJP president Amit Shah's rally, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yava Morcha (BJYM), in Kolkata this afternoon.

"She has made U-turn on the issue of infiltration. She should first answer why she has made a U-turn on this issue. We feel TMC should stop politicising issues related to national security," Mahajan told reporters here. Alleging that democracy is under threat in West Bengal, Mahajan said TMC was desperately trying to stop BJP workers from reaching the venue of Amit Shah's rally.

"Our workers are being attacked on a daily basis. Since yesterday we have reports that our workers are being assaulted and stopped from coming to the rally," she said. "It is really painful to see how democracy is being brutalised in the state under TMC rule," she said. Banerjee has come down heavily on the Assam National Register of Citizens.

However, according to Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Banerjee had in 2005 had stated in the Lok Sabha that “The infiltration in Bengal has become a disaster now... I have both the Bangladeshi & the Indian voters list. This is a very serious matter.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Yava Morcha #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Poonam Mahajan

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.