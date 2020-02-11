Political Bazaar | Delhi Election Result: Unexpected trends and narrow margins

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to retain power in the national capital, trends from the counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election suggested on February 11.

Initial rounds of counting suggested that AAP could win around 51 seats, followed by 19 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Indian National Congress was yet to open its account.

BJP is likely to increase its seat tally significantly, as compared to 2015 when it won just three seats.

However, many seats were witnessing close contests with key candidates leading or trailing with narrow margins.

Moneycontrol’s Opinions Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary, and author and political commentator Advaita Kala about the unexpected trends and narrow margins coming out of the Delhi election.