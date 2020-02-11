App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Delhi
AAP : 56
BJP+ : 14

Need 22 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 11:46 AM IST

Political Bazaar | Delhi Election Result: Unexpected trends and narrow margins

Moneycontrol’s Opinions Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary, and author and political commentator Advaita Kala about the unexpected trends and narrow margins emerging out of the Delhi election

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to retain power in the national capital, trends from the counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Assembly election suggested on February 11.

Initial rounds of counting suggested that AAP could win around 51 seats, followed by 19 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Indian National Congress was yet to open its account.

BJP is likely to increase its seat tally significantly, as compared to 2015 when it won just three seats.

However, many seats were witnessing close contests with key candidates leading or trailing with narrow margins.

Moneycontrol’s Opinions Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary, and author and political commentator Advaita Kala about the unexpected trends and narrow margins coming out of the Delhi election.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:46 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics #video

