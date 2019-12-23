Political Bazaar | Decoding the 2019 Jharkhand election results

As the Jharkhand assembly election results are declared, the Congress-JMM-RJD pre-poll alliance looks set to form the government in the state. It will be helmed by JMM’s Hemant Soren.

However, unlike what happened in Maharashtra -- where the BJP and Shiv Sena split despite winning the elections and the Shiv Sena forming the government with Congress and NCP -- there seems to be no such hope for the BJP in Jharkhand.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Executive News Editor of CNN-News18 Bhupendra Chaubey to discuss the Jharkhand election results 2019.