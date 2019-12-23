App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | Decoding the 2019 Jharkhand election results

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Executive News Editor of CNN-News18 Bhupendra Chaubey to discuss the Jharkhand elections results 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the Jharkhand assembly election results are declared, the Congress-JMM-RJD pre-poll alliance looks set to form the government in the state. It will be helmed by JMM’s Hemant Soren.

However, unlike what happened in Maharashtra -- where the BJP and Shiv Sena split despite winning the elections and the Shiv Sena forming the government with Congress and NCP -- there seems to be no such hope for the BJP in Jharkhand.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Executive News Editor of CNN-News18 Bhupendra Chaubey to discuss the Jharkhand election results 2019.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 09:08 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.