App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi to visit Vladivostok, summit with Vladimir Putin on Sept 4

Its two main purposes are that the prime minister has been invited to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests and he will also hold the 20th annual bilateral summit with the Russian president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia from September 4 to 5 during which he will hold a bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, at a media briefing, said the visit will be a short one, lasting about 36 hours.

Its two main purposes are that the prime minister has been invited to attend the Eastern Economic Forum as one of the chief guests and he will also hold the 20th annual bilateral summit with the Russian president.

Close

Soon after arriving in Vladivostok on Wednesday, the prime minister will will visit a major shipbuilding yard with Putin. The two leaders will hold delegation-level talks later in the day followed by dinner, Gokhale said.

related news

On Thursday, Modi will hold some bilateral meetings in the morning and subsequently participate in the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum. The prime minister and the Russian president will also attend an Judo Championship taking place in Vladivostok.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Vladimir Putin

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.