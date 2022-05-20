English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    PM Modi to virtually address BJP national office bearers' meeting today

    The event, that began on Thursday in Jaipur, with the meeting of the national general secretaries, focuses on organisational issues, preparations for the state elections to be held this year and the next year

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national office bearers on May 20.

    The event that began on Thursday in Jaipur with the meeting of the national general secretaries, focuses on organisational issues, preparations for the state elections to be held this year and the next year. The preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed at the event, according to news agency ANI.

    READ | PM Modi to attend Tokyo Quad meet; to hold bilateral talks with US President Biden

    Elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland will go to polls next year.

    “The political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting,” BJP’s Rajasthan incharge Arun Singh told reporters, adding that 136 office bearers, including national level general secretaries, treasurers, vice presidents, and state presidents, will attend the meeting.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Prime Minister’s address will be at 10 am, he said.

    The event comes days ahead of Prime Minister Modi completes eight years in office on May 26. It also comes days after the Congress party organised its three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur.

    Also, read | AG Perarivalan Release: Congress says deeply pained but ally Stalin differs, calling it historic

    On the first day of the event, BJP’s national president JP Nadda reportedly took the detailed report of the states from the party general secretaries and gave directions to expedite the programs of the party.

    Senior party leaders including national office bearers, state party chiefs, and organizational secretaries are attending the meeting.

    (With ANI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly election #2024 general elections #Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) #BJP Chief JP Nadda #chintan shivir #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Prime Minster Modi
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.