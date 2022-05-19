English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:We’ve been digital since day one. Dell Technologies 7 Moneycontrol are using that experience to help small businesses upskill and upscale. Learn how you too can use that experience. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    AG Perarivalan Release: Congress says deeply pained but ally Stalin differs, calling it historic

    The DMK is one of the closest allies of the Congress and the two parties contested 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls together. The differing stance comes days after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about regional parties' inability to fight the battle of ideology

    Gulam Jeelani
    May 19, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    DMK President MK Stalin offers a bouquet to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the occasion of her birth anniversary, in New Delhi. Also seen are Congress President Rahul Gandhi, DMK leaders Kanimozhi, A Raja and others. (Image: PTI)

    DMK President MK Stalin offers a bouquet to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the occasion of her birth anniversary, in New Delhi. Also seen are Congress President Rahul Gandhi, DMK leaders Kanimozhi, A Raja and others. (Image: PTI)

    The Congress, while expressing disappointment over the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, slammed the Union government for ‘inaction’ that allowed the court to get the killer of a former prime minister released.

    But Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, whose party DMK is Congress’s alliance partner in the state, congratulated Perarivalan on his release and termed the Supreme Court order historic.

    The SC on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The court invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution. Perarivalan has served over 30 years in jail in the case.

    READ | Regional parties, allies question Rahul Gandhi's remarks on ideology

    Article 142 of the Constitution gives SC the power to exercise its jurisdiction and pass order for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it.

    Close

    Related stories

    Following the release, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there was sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker over the development, but in every citizen who believes in India and Indianness.

    "A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one. Today, we are deeply pained and disappointed at the decision ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassin," he said addressing a press conference.

    This is not a question about Rajiv Gandhi, but about a prime minister who was killed, Surjewala said.

    The SC bench headed by L Nageswara Rao said Tamil Nadu cabinet's advice recommending the premature release of all seven convicts in the case was binding on the governor.

    Also read | Congress’ chintan shivir does little to bring ideological clarity

    In Chennai, Perarivalan and his mother Arputhammal met Stalin on Wednesday. Stalin, while congratulating Perarivalan on his release, said the order was a historic one.

    “The order will be remembered in history not just for an individual named Perarivalan, but for establishing the federal philosophy and autonomy of the state,” Stalin said

    The Tamil Nadu CM said that the DMK had promised to make efforts for the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case in its manifesto.

    “Although it is a delayed one, the judgment will be remembered in history,” he said.

    The DMK is one of the closest allies of the Congress and the two parties contested 2021 assembly election together.  The DMK won 133 seats while the Congress won 18 seats.

    Also read | Congress to field those below 50 in half of seats in Lok Sabha, state polls from 2024; to fix retirement age in legislatures

    The release of convicts has been on the agenda of both DMK and AIDMK in Tamil Nadu considering the sensitivities on the subject.

    When asked about DMK’s differing stand, Surjewala said: “Everybody is entitled to their opinion.”  The differing stance comes days after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about regional parties' inability to fight the battle of ideology. The comments invited criticism from Congress allies including Shiv Sena and the RJD, but the DMK did not react.

    (With PTI inputs)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
    Tags: #A G Perarivalan #Chief Minister MK Stalin #Congress party #Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala #Congress-DMK #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.