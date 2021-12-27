MARKET NEWS

PM Modi lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 28,000 crores in Mandi

The prime minister is also expected to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Thakur.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Earlier, Modi, accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur, visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the state government.

Earlier, Modi, accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur, visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

The prime minister is also expected to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Thakur.

Earlier, Modi, accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur, visited an exhibition put up by various departments of the state government.

A Global Investors' Meet was held in Dharamsala on November 7-8, 2019. The first ground breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,656 crores to turn these proposals into reality was held in Shimla on December 27 the same year in the presence on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Dec 27, 2021 01:16 pm

