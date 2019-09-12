PM Modi launches farmers' pension scheme

All small and marginal farmers who are currently between 18 to 40 years can apply for the scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12 launched an ambitious pension scheme for farmers from here.
Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana', farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.
The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years.
Jharkhand will go to Assembly polls later this year.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 01:40 pm