you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Next meeting of PM-led panel to pick new CBI chief on February 1: Mallikarjun Kharge
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parties have assured cooperation for smooth functioning of Lok Sabha: Sumitra Mahajan

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mahajan said, "All parties have assured their cooperation in smooth functioning of the house. Members from various parties have suggested that there should be debate on farmers' issues."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
On the eve of Budget session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday said all parties have assured their cooperation in smooth functioning of the house and urged the members to raise issues of national importance. Mahajan on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting, which was attended by leaders of various parties.

Talking about the Budget session being the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha, Mahajan suggested that members make it a fruitful session by raising issues of national importance.

In total, there will be 10 sittings of the house in this session, Mahajan said adding she will try to ensure that maximum business is transacted.

When asked about the Budget, the Speaker said it is up to the government if it wants to bring an interim budget or vote-on-account.

The all-party meeting was attended by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and both Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab were among those present.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sumitra Mahajan

