you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
December 17, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST

Parliament LIVE Updates | Arrive at some consensus so House functions normally, says RS Chairman as he adjourns the House till Monday amid Oppn protests; LS adjourned till 2 pm

Parliament LIVE Updates | Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

Parliament LIVE Updates | The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed for 15th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 17. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun
Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "propriety and autonomy of EC and the independence of institutions" in wake of CEC & two Election Commissioners' interaction with principal secretary to the PM on Nov 16, as reported in public space.
  • December 17, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Suspended MPs and other Members of the Parliament protest outside on the Parliament premises

    Suspended MPs and other Members of the Parliament protest outside on the Parliament premises, against privatisation and merger plans of Public Sector Banks

    Suspended MPs and other Members of the Parliament protest outside on the Parliament premises, against privatisation and merger plans of Public Sector Banks
  • December 17, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri matter.

  • December 17, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Please arrive at consensus so House functions normally, says RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourns House till Monday

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that he spoke to some senior Opposition members and leaders of the House about the functioning of the RS. "I'd like to appeal to each one of you, please arrive at some consensus to see that the House functions normally," he said. To facilitate these discussions, Naidu said he was adjourning the House till Monday.

  • December 17, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss "propriety and autonomy of EC and the independence of institutions"

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "propriety and autonomy of EC and the independence of institutions" in wake of CEC & two Election Commissioners' interaction with principal secretary to the PM on Nov 16, as reported in public space.

  • December 17, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter 

    Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

  • December 17, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident

    Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.

  • December 17, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE Updates | The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume for 15th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 17. 

  • December 17, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the parliament LIVE blog. we will update you all the happenings from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

