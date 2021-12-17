Parliament LIVE Updates | Arrive at some consensus so House functions normally, says RS Chairman as he adjourns the House till Monday amid Oppn protests; LS adjourned till 2 pm

December 17, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST

Kharge moves adjournment motion in the House to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "propriety and autonomy of EC and the independence of institutions" in wake of CEC & two Election Commissioners' interaction with principal secretary to the PM on Nov 16, as reported in public space.

| The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed for 15th day of the Winter Session of Parliament on December 17. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demand immediate sacking of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun