English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    One in three Indians believe fourth wave of COVID-19 has started, finds survey

    In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting to assess the situation with chief ministers at 12 noon today, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO)

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
    A girl registers her name before receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)

    A girl registers her name before receiving the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)

    One in three persons believe that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has hit the Indian shores, a survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles has found. At least 55 percent surveyed, however, are highly confident that experts in India will be able to effectively handle things in the event of a fourth wave of the pandemic.

    The findings released on April 27 come at a time when the daily COVID-19 cases are rising with the epicentre being Delhi and the National Capital region (NCR). The Union Health Ministry said on April 27 that 2,927 COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.58 per cent.

    READ | Nine in 10 Indians say most people do not have mask at all or not wearing it properly: Survey

    In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting to assess the situation with chief ministers at 12 noon today, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

    The LocalCircles survey received 36,000 responses from citizens across 341 districts of India. In response to a question on fourth wave of COVID-19, 34 percent of respondents said it has already started in April, while another 29 per cent said “not likely in 2022” and four per cent said “not for six months at least”.

    Close

    COVID-19 Vaccine

    Frequently Asked Questions

    View more
    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Also, read | More than half of Americans have had COVID infections, US study shows

    “On an aggregate basis, one in three Indians believes that the fourth COVID-19 wave in India has already started. This question in the survey received 11,563 responses,” the survey findings said.

    It also said that 55 percent of the respondents were highly confident that experts in India will be able to effectively handle things in the event of a next wave. This question in the survey received 12,609 responses.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: ##Coronavirrus #COVID-19 4th wave #Current Affairs #India #PMO (Prime Minister's Office) #Politics #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 09:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.