English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Odisha CM asks all ministers to resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

    The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday, a highly placed source in the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

    PTI
    June 04, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asked all ministers to resign from the council of ministers ahead of a reshuffle on June 5, a top official said.

    Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, who is on a visit to Puri, has been informed about the programme which will be held at the state secretariat, the Lok Seva Bhavan.

    The new ministers will take the oath of office at 11.45 am at a function to be held at the Convention Centre on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhavan on Sunday, a highly placed source in the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

    Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the ministers have started putting in their papers.

    This will be the first reshuffle in the three-year-old ministry. The process needs to be completed by Monday as the governor is scheduled to go outside Odisha after two days.

    Close
    Patnaik, a fifth term chief minister, is also scheduled to visit Rome and Dubai from June 20 and he wants to revamp the ministry before his departure, the CMO sources said. The ministry reshuffle exercise began a day after the ruling BJD won three Rajya Sabha seats and the by-poll in the Brajrajnagar assembly constituency.
    PTI
    Tags: #Cabinet reshuffle #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha
    first published: Jun 4, 2022 08:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.