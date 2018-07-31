App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 11:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

NRC issue: TMC creates uproar in Rajya Sabha, House adjourned till noon

Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Opposition TMC today forced adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha till noon over the issue of non-inclusion of over 40 lakh people in Assam's National Register of Citizens.

Amid the uproar, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told members that Home Minister Rajnath Singh will come to the House after attending to his duties in the Lok Sabha and reply to the "sensitive and serious matter".

TMC leader Derek O'Brien wanted his notice under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside of the day's business to take up issue pressed, to be taken up.

TMC members, who had yesterday too led the protests that saw Rajya Sabha proceedings being adjourned without transacting any business, vociferously protested from the aisles.

related news

As other members joined in, Naidu adjourned proceedings till noon

Before doing so Naidu pointed out that the home minister had on his request come to the House yesterday but could not make a statement.

Maintaining that the issue at hand had a historical background as it was rooted in the Assam Accord, he said today he has asked the home minister to be come to the House.

The home minister, he said, has agreed to do so once he finishes replying to questions in the Lok Sabha.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad asked if members would be given an opportunity to seek clarification after the home minister makes his statement.

Naidu replied in the affirmative.

Out of the 3.29 crore applicants, 2.89 crore have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati yesterday. This meant that the names of 40.07 lakh have been left out.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 11:46 am

tags #India #NRC #Politics #TMC

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.