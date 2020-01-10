App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

No tree will be cut for Bal Thackeray memorial, says Uddhav Thackeray

Talking to reporters, he said instead, indigenous tree species will be planted at Priyadarshini Garden, the site of the proposed memorial here in central Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said not a single tree will be cut at the site where a memorial to Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, has been proposed in the city.

Talking to reporters, he said instead, indigenous tree species will be planted at Priyadarshini Garden, the site of the proposed memorial here in central Maharashtra.

Thackeray visited Priyadarshini Garden and after examining the location of the memorial and its related plan, said more trees should be planted at the site.

Close

The garden was at the centre of a controversy after Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in early December tweeted about media reports that suggested that the memorial would require felling of some 1,000 trees.

related news

After the controversy, Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, asked the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, ruled by his party, to ensure no tree is hacked for the monument dedicated to his late father.

During his visit to Priyadarshini Garden, Thackeray discussed the details of memorial plan with agencies which have prepared it.

"We are not going to cut even a single tree here. Instead, we are going to plant more indigenous trees," said Thackeray.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Bal Thackeray memorial #India #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.