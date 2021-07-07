MARKET NEWS

Nisith Pramanik becomes youngest member of Team Modi at age 35

He will also be the first-ever Central Minister from his hometown Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST
Source: Twitter ( @NisithPramanik)

Nisith Pramanik hailing from Cooch Behar becomes the youngest member of Modi's new team following a recent rejig in portfolios that took place on July 7.

Pramanik will now take oath as a Minister of State. He will also be the first-ever Central Minister from his hometown Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Prior to serving his first term as a Lok Sabha MP, who holds  a BCA degree, was an assistant teacher at a primary school.

Catch Live Updates on the Cabinet rejig here. 

Until few hours ahead of the official announcement, the Narendra Modi government had 53 ministers, including 21 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 23 ministers of state.

Many ministers, including Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, to name a few, put in their papers ahead of the Cabinet rejig.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cabinet #Nisith Pramanik #Union Cabinet
first published: Jul 7, 2021 06:12 pm

