Nisith Pramanik becomes youngest member of Team Modi at age 35

Source: Twitter ( @NisithPramanik)

Nisith Pramanik hailing from Cooch Behar becomes the youngest member of Modi's new team following a recent rejig in portfolios that took place on July 7.

Pramanik will now take oath as a Minister of State. He will also be the first-ever Central Minister from his hometown Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Prior to serving his first term as a Lok Sabha MP, who holds a BCA degree, was an assistant teacher at a primary school.

Until few hours ahead of the official announcement, the Narendra Modi government had 53 ministers, including 21 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 23 ministers of state.