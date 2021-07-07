MARKET NEWS

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal resigns from post

Ramesh Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.

PTI
July 07, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ’Nishank’ resigned from his post on Wednesday citing health reasons, according to sources.

Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to AIIMS in June again following post Covid complications.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019. His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.
