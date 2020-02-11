New Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check New Delhi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

New Delhi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in New Delhi district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 64.72% and in 2013, 66.93% of New Delhi's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 31583 votes which was 35.4% of the total votes polled. Arvind Kejriwal polled a total of 89207 (64.14%) votes.

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 25864 (31.24%) votes. Arvind Kejriwal polled 82802 which was 53.46% of the total votes polled.