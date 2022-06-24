English
    Nadda seeks opposition leaders' support for Droupadi Murmu's candidature in Presidential poll

    PTI
    June 24, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST
    BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

    BJP president J P Nadda on June 24 reached out to various opposition leaders and sought their support for the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

    Sources add that Nadda has also called NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and some other opposition leaders. Murmu herself had earlier called senior opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee and sought their support for her candidature for the top constitutional post in the country.

    Murmu, if elected, would be the first tribal and the second woman to occupy the post of President of India.
