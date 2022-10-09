English
    Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, on life-saving drugs

    The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch's public appearance has been restricted in recent years as he is stated to be suffering from various health-related ailments

    Moneycontrol News
    October 09, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    File image of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo)

    Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital and his condition remains critical, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director of the hospital said on October 9.

    The hospital also said that he is currently on life-saving drugs and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists.

    The SP chief's health has been deteriorating over the past few months. He was admitted to Medanta hospital a week ago.

    The 82-year-old SP patriarch's public appearance has been restricted in recent years as he is stated to be suffering from various health-related ailments.

    This is the second time when Yadav has been hospitalised at Gurugram's Medanta in the past three months. In July, he was admitted to the hospital following a routine check-up, reports had said.

    Yadav currently is serving as the Member of Parliament from the Mainpuri constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He has served as the state's chief minister thrice - from 1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003-2007. He also held the post of Union defence minister from 1996-1998.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mulayam Singh Yadav #Samajwadi Party
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 02:40 pm
