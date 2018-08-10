App
Aug 10, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon Session highlights: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; triple talaq Bill deferred

This blog will keep you updated about the ongoing monsoon session in the Parliament.

highlights

  • Aug 10, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Monsoon Session ends after passing 21 laws

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, as the Monsoon Session ended after passing 21 laws, including one to amend the SC/ST Act and another relating to the Fugitive Economic Offenders, reports PTI. 

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session has been the "more productive and safisfactory" compared to the previous Budget Session and last year's monsoon session.

    The session, which began on July 18, also witnessed a discussion on a no confidence motion against the Government brought by Opposition. The motion was defeated later.

    The House also greeted the people in advance on the occasion of the Independence Day.

  • Aug 10, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha discusses reservation system in India

    In Rajya Sabha, CPI leader D Raja targetted Rakesh Sinha and asserted that the communists strive for a casteless and classless society. "But reservations are affirmative actions needed to uplift the downtrodden," he said. Quoting 

  • Aug 10, 04:12 PM (IST)

    Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot speaking in Rajya Sabha

    ​Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot speaking on Private Members' Business (Resolutions)- regarding the need to implement uniform reservation system in the country, in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die. Today is the last day of monsoon session in Parliament.

  • Aug 10, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha which began on July 18 adjourned Sine Die.

  • Aug 10, 03:45 PM (IST)

    Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 passed in Lok Sabha

    After Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's speech in the lower house, Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 passed.

  • Aug 10, 03:44 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan speaking on bills and amendments taken up in the current monsoon session as it comes to a close.

  • Aug 10, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha discusses The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018
     
    Calling it a "momentous legislation", Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, asked the House to pass the The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 unanimously. "We want India to become an important hub for domestic and international arbitration. We are taking a giant leap in favour of institutional arbitration. Unless we have a strong element of institution, of judges, regulatory mechanism, arbitration will not take place at its peak," he said.

  • Aug 10, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Opposition to the triple talaq Bill

    It is not clear what the two big non-NDA parties, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and the AIADMK, think about the changes. Between them, the two parties have 22 lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha.

    When Lok Sabha debated the bill last year, both had opposed the legislation. The BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab had called the framing of the bill "faulty" and "flawed" and insisted that it would be doing disservice to Muslim women. The AIADMK also wanted the centre to remove the provision of three years jail for husbands.
     

  • Aug 10, 03:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi wants triple talaq to be sent to select panel

  • Aug 10, 03:15 PM (IST)

    More updates on triple talaq

    Triple talaq Bill will be taken up for debate in the Winter Session for Parliament

  • Aug 10, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Changes made in the triple talaq Bill

    The first change allows only a woman, or a close relative, to file a police case against her husband for instant triple talaq, the Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives immediately by uttering the word "talaq" (divorce) thrice.

    The second amendment allows her to drop the case if the husband comes around later and they arrive at a compromise.

    A third amendment mandates that the magistrate can decide on releasing the husband on bail only after hearing the wife.

  • Aug 10, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Private Members' Resolution taken up in Rajya Sabha

    Private Members' (Business) Resolutions is under discussion in the House. 
     

  • Aug 10, 02:49 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Triple talaq Bill deferred

    Triple talaq bill which makes instant divorce an offence deferred to next session of Parliament

  • Aug 10, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha resumes

    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu  reconvenes Rajya Sabha proceedings.

  • Aug 10, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes; discussion over Arbitration and Conciliation bill underway

    Chairing the Lok Sabha Kalraj Mishra is presiding has resumed the second-half of the session. Discussion over The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is being held in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister of State for the Law and Justice P P Choudhary speaks on the bill. The bill includes provisions to establish an Arbitration Council of India (ACI).

  • Aug 10, 02:35 PM (IST)

    Here's what Sonia Gandhi said on Triple Talaq Bill
    Our party's stand is clear about this and everyone should support Triple Talaq. It is the easiest and fastest way to get divorce. No papers are wasted, court's time is also not wasted, no money needed for lawyers, one gets instant talaq.
     

  • Aug 10, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm as Opposition creates a ruckus over Rafal deal.

  • Aug 10, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

  • Aug 10, 11:30 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad: Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be formed to look into Rafale deal. 

  • Aug 10, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition: Opposition can take action only when Parliament is in Session. 

  • Aug 10, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Ruckus in RS as Congress wants to discuss Rafale deal.

  • Aug 10, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Tiruchi Siva, DMK: Award Karunanidhi a Bharat Ratna Award. 

  • Aug 10, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 10:27 AM (IST)

    BJP strategy meeting over TripleTalaqBill underway in Parliament. BJP President Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh , Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and other senior leaders also present. (ANI)

  • Aug 10, 09:42 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 09:41 AM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Government adds safeguards in triple talaq bill

    Seeking to allay fears that a proposed law which makes the practice of instant triple talaq illegal and imposes a jail term of up to three years on the husband could be misused, the government on Thursday approved certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Union Cabinet has approved three amendments to the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' which has been cleared by Lok Sabha and pending approval of Rajya Sabha.

    Read the full story here.

LOAD MORE
