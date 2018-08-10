Monsoon Session highlights: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; triple talaq Bill deferred

Live now
Aug 10, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Lok Sabha has cleared amendments to the GST and related bills
NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh wins the election.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson polls to be held today
Parliament adjourned to mark Karunanidhi's demise
Lok Sabha passes SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018
Opposition leaders meet to select joint candidate for RS Chairman election
Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill
Bihar MPs protests in LS over Muzaffarpur shelter home case
RS deputy chairperson polls to be held on August 9
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
TMC planning to bring privilege motion in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha passes Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill
Bring a law to control population, BJP member tells govt
Parliament could discuss bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law
Venkaiah Naidu expresses disspointment at MPs' behaviour
Lok Sabha passes IBC (Second Amendment) Bill
Rajnath Singh to address RS at 1 pm on NRC issue
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
LS passes bill to award death to child rape convicts
Lok Sabha takes up bill to provide death penalty to child rape convicts
RS adjourned for the day after disruptions over NRC
Lok Sabha starts discussing NRC
The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, 2018, passed in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal introduces Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018 in the Rajya Sabha
Digvijaya Singh raises issue of Narmada contamination
TDP moves to file privilege motion against PM Modi and FM
Piyush Goyal adresses the Rajya Sabha
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
Rajya Sabha: TDP raises Andhra issue, mob lynching
Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha: Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites
Piyush Goyal responds in Rajya Sabha over black money in Swiss banks
Beneficiaries have been identified for Ayushman Bharat: JP Nadda
Have provided better living conditions to people in slum areas: Housing Affairs Minister
DMK's Kanimozhi raises Tuticorin issue in upper house
Congress to move a privilege motion in LS against Defence Minister
Discussion to resume on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill
Congress to move privilege motion against Defence Minister
Anand Sharma brings up Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha
Piyush Goyal moves the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
AIADMK's Vijila Sathyananth criticises MSP hike
Piyush Goyal blames bad loans given before 2014 for Indian banking sector crisis
TDP MPs are staging protests in the Parliament premises since 10.30 am
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST NARENDRA MODI-LED NDA GOVERNMENT REJECTED
Rahul Gandhi sticks to Rafale statement
French govt responds to Rahul Gandhi's Rafala comment
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extends debate till 7 pm.
BJP to move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over 'false allegations'
Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha proceedings have resumed.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 1.45 pm
War not been TDP and BJP, it is between morality and majority: TDP's Galla
No-confidence vote at 6.00 pm, debate to begin now
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
NEWS FLASH | Shiv Sena to abstain from voting: Reports
How major parties plan to vote, as of now.
Congress' Rahul Gandhi to speak at 11.30 am: Report
PM Modi to meet top BJP leaders before debate
TRS to walk out?
Time allotted to each party for the debate
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018.
AAP to vote favour of no-confidence motion
Venkaiah Naidu pulls up Minister for using 'I beg' to lay papers
MP Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Uddhav Thackeray directs Shiv Sena MPs to support BJP
Naveen Patnaik's BJD issues whip, directs MPs to be present tomorrow
Hopeful of saving reservation for SC/ST: Prakash Javadekar
Congress MPs stage walkout in LS to protest Rajnath Singh's statement on lynching incidents
Will stay away from Parliament during no-trust motion: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms: Rajanth Singh
Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda
Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha on trust vote: Report
TDP singled out as opposition parties show keenness for RS to function
Trust vote: What we know so far
BJP, TMC issue whip to their MPs
We are confident, not worried about numbers: Sonia Gandhi
Trust vote debate on Friday, Monday
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.00 pm.
Oppn may have no-confidence, country has full confidence Modi's govt: Ananth Kumar
Speaker: Trust vote date, time to be declared later
Speaker Mahajan accepts trust vote demand
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Govt ready for debate on any issue: PM Modi
Some of the other Bill listed for this session:
Finance-related Bills listed for this session
Session to last till August 10, 5 Bills listed for consideration
Trust vote earlier
TDP to move no-confidence motion today
Monsoon Session ends after passing 21 laws
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, as the Monsoon Session ended after passing 21 laws, including one to amend the SC/ST Act and another relating to the Fugitive Economic Offenders, reports PTI.
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session has been the "more productive and safisfactory" compared to the previous Budget Session and last year's monsoon session.
The session, which began on July 18, also witnessed a discussion on a no confidence motion against the Government brought by Opposition. The motion was defeated later.
The House also greeted the people in advance on the occasion of the Independence Day.
Rajya Sabha discusses reservation system in India
In Rajya Sabha, CPI leader D Raja targetted Rakesh Sinha and asserted that the communists strive for a casteless and classless society. "But reservations are affirmative actions needed to uplift the downtrodden," he said. Quoting
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot speaking in Rajya Sabha
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot speaking on Private Members' Business (Resolutions)- regarding the need to implement uniform reservation system in the country, in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die. Today is the last day of monsoon session in Parliament.
Monsoon Session of the Lok Sabha which began on July 18 adjourned Sine Die.
Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 passed in Lok Sabha
After Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's speech in the lower house, Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 passed.
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan speaking on bills and amendments taken up in the current monsoon session as it comes to a close.
Rajya Sabha discusses The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018
Calling it a "momentous legislation", Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, asked the House to pass the The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 unanimously. "We want India to become an important hub for domestic and international arbitration. We are taking a giant leap in favour of institutional arbitration. Unless we have a strong element of institution, of judges, regulatory mechanism, arbitration will not take place at its peak," he said.
Opposition to the triple talaq Bill
It is not clear what the two big non-NDA parties, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and the AIADMK, think about the changes. Between them, the two parties have 22 lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha.
When Lok Sabha debated the bill last year, both had opposed the legislation. The BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab had called the framing of the bill "faulty" and "flawed" and insisted that it would be doing disservice to Muslim women. The AIADMK also wanted the centre to remove the provision of three years jail for husbands.
Sonia Gandhi wants triple talaq to be sent to select panel
More updates on triple talaq
Triple talaq Bill will be taken up for debate in the Winter Session for Parliament
Changes made in the triple talaq Bill
The first change allows only a woman, or a close relative, to file a police case against her husband for instant triple talaq, the Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives immediately by uttering the word "talaq" (divorce) thrice.
The second amendment allows her to drop the case if the husband comes around later and they arrive at a compromise.
A third amendment mandates that the magistrate can decide on releasing the husband on bail only after hearing the wife.
Private Members' Resolution taken up in Rajya Sabha
Private Members' (Business) Resolutions is under discussion in the House.
Triple talaq Bill deferred
Triple talaq bill which makes instant divorce an offence deferred to next session of Parliament
Rajya Sabha resumes
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reconvenes Rajya Sabha proceedings.
Lok Sabha resumes; discussion over Arbitration and Conciliation bill underway
Chairing the Lok Sabha Kalraj Mishra is presiding has resumed the second-half of the session. Discussion over The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is being held in the Lok Sabha. Union Minister of State for the Law and Justice P P Choudhary speaks on the bill. The bill includes provisions to establish an Arbitration Council of India (ACI).
Here's what Sonia Gandhi said on Triple Talaq Bill
Our party's stand is clear about this and everyone should support Triple Talaq. It is the easiest and fastest way to get divorce. No papers are wasted, court's time is also not wasted, no money needed for lawyers, one gets instant talaq.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm as Opposition creates a ruckus over Rafal deal.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.
Ghulam Nabi Azad: Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should be formed to look into Rafale deal.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition: Opposition can take action only when Parliament is in Session.
Ruckus in RS as Congress wants to discuss Rafale deal.
Tiruchi Siva, DMK: Award Karunanidhi a Bharat Ratna Award.
BJP strategy meeting over TripleTalaqBill underway in Parliament. BJP President Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh , Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and other senior leaders also present. (ANI)
Government adds safeguards in triple talaq bill
Seeking to allay fears that a proposed law which makes the practice of instant triple talaq illegal and imposes a jail term of up to three years on the husband could be misused, the government on Thursday approved certain safeguards in it such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Union Cabinet has approved three amendments to the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' which has been cleared by Lok Sabha and pending approval of Rajya Sabha.
Read the full story here.