Monsoon Session highlights: Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; triple talaq Bill deferred

Monsoon Session ends after passing 21 laws

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, as the Monsoon Session ended after passing 21 laws, including one to amend the SC/ST Act and another relating to the Fugitive Economic Offenders, reports PTI.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session has been the "more productive and safisfactory" compared to the previous Budget Session and last year's monsoon session.

The session, which began on July 18, also witnessed a discussion on a no confidence motion against the Government brought by Opposition. The motion was defeated later.

The House also greeted the people in advance on the occasion of the Independence Day.