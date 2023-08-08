Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: No confidence motion in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi to open debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

August 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

- The opposition parties on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in the Lok Sabha, despite the fact that they are likely to fail the numbers test.

- The opposition parties have less than 150 members at the in the Lower House, so in case they table a no-confidence motion, they are bound to be defeated. Also, they might not get that much time during the debate in Lok Sabha, as time is allocated according to the strength of parties in the House.

- However, they aim to use the debate to highlight the Manipur issue and pressure the government to make the Prime Minister address the matter in Parliament, rather than just the Union home minister.

- "Regarding the no-confidence motion, we are well aware that the numbers are not in our favour. But it not about the numbers, the PM will have to speak in the Parliament following a no-confidence motion," says RJD MP