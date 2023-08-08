English
    Aug 08, 2023 / 09:38 am

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: No confidence motion in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi to open debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

    The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on a no-confidence motion on Tuesday. This session is anticipated to last for 12 hour with approximately 6 hours and 41 minute allotted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the Congress party is granted around one hour and 15 minutes, sources close to the development cited.

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Parliament on Monday after four month, will speak during the debate. Congress party sources cited that he is likely to open the discussion in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week. Ahead of the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on

    Tuesday.

      No confidence motion in Lok Sabha: Why INDIA bloc plans to do it despite lack of majority?

      - The opposition parties on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government in the Lok Sabha, despite the fact that they are likely to fail the numbers test.

      - The opposition parties have less than 150 members at the in the Lower House, so in case they table a no-confidence motion, they are bound to be defeated. Also, they might not get that much time during the debate in Lok Sabha, as time is allocated according to the strength of parties in the House.

      - However, they aim to use the debate to highlight the Manipur issue and pressure the government to make the Prime Minister address the matter in Parliament, rather than just the Union home minister.

      - "Regarding the no-confidence motion, we are well aware that the numbers are not in our favour. But it not about the numbers, the PM will have to speak in the Parliament following a no-confidence motion," says RJD MP

    • August 08, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      From Indira Gandhi to Modi, PMs who faced no-confidence motion ahead of Lok Sabha polls

      - Narendra Modi has become the seventh incumbent Prime Minister in the country after Indira Gandhi to face a no-confidence motion ahead of the General election.

      - Yesterday, Lok Speaker Om Birla accepted the Opposition's no-confidence motion brought by Congress party MP Gaurav Gogoi against the Centre in order to persuade PM Modi, to make a statement in the House on the Manipur violence that has stalled the Parliament for five consecutive days.

      - It is the seventh instance wherein a no-confidence motion has been accepted within 12 months of the national election.

    • August 08, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

      No confidence motion: I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to meet LoP Rajya Sabha's Office at 10 am

      I.N.D.I.A. bloc floor leaders meeting to be held at 10 AM today at LoP Rajya Sabha's Office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi to open debate, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari to also speak

      - The Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government on Tuesday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likely to be the lead speaker of the opposition bloc INDIA.

      - "Definitely, he will speak (jaroor bolenge)," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters here when asked whether Gandhi will speak on the no-trust motion on Tuesday.

      - Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari and Deepak Baij are also likely to make their observation at the lower house, sources close to the development told ANI

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      No confidence motion would be stronger if…, INDIA bloc MPs claim Congress did not include them while moving the motion

      - A day after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved a no-confidence motion against PM Modi's government in the Lok Sabha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam opined that the motion would have been stronger and more effective if it included representation from other INDIA parties.

      - "Not only CPI, but many other parties raised objection in a responsible way. The Congress leadership understood it and they are so democratic that they agreed that it happened out of hurry," Binoy Viswam said while speaking to ANI.

      - "The chapter is closed now. What is important is that the no-confidence motion is there in Parliament and it has the signature of sufficient number of MPs," the CPI MP said.

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      No-confidence motion: Tomorrow we will be analysing all the failures of the Modi-led government, says Shashi Tharoor

      On restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership and on no-confidence motion discussion, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "From tomorrow we will be analysing all the failures of the Modi-led government and I have no doubt that there will be strong participation from the Congress. I hope Rahul Gandhi will speak and we will have a vigorous debate on the question of the government's failure starting with the Manipur which is a main issue we all want to be discussed."

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

      131 in favour, 102 against: Rajya Sabha clears Delhi Services Bill with help from BJD, YSRCP

      - The Parliament on Monday passed the prickly Delhi Services Bill, whicn seeks to give the Lieutenant Governor control over bureaucrats in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

      - The Bill to replace the Ordinance brought earlier by the Centre will now be sent to President Murmu to be signed into law.

    • August 08, 2023 / 08:03 AM IST

      ‘We are opposing Bill, not part of INDIA alliance’, BRS MP Kesava Rao on Delhi Services Bill

      - Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Kesava Rao on Monday said that they are opposing the Delhi Services Bill but are not part of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

      - "We made two things clear -we are opposing the bill and we are not part of I.N.D.I.A alliance", BRS MP Kesava Rao said.

      - Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bill that empowers Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

    • August 08, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

      With passage of Delhi services bill, city's administrative apparatus to get streamlined

      - The administrative apparatus of the Delhi government is likely to get streamlined once the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by parliament, is implemented as it will bring clarity on the issue of control of services in the national capital, officials said.

      - Parliament on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

      - Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bill in the Upper House of Parliament. He said the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

    • August 08, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

      With 131 votes in favour, Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

      - Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Delhi services bill with 131 MPs voting in its favour, helping the government complete the parliamentary process for the proposed legislation that saw opposition parties join ranks.

      - Besides NDA constituents, the BJD and the YSRCP, with nine MPs each, supported the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. On the other hand, the opposition, which brought a wheelchair-bound former prime minister Manmohan Singh and an ailing Shibu Soren to the House to shore up its numbers, could manage only 102 votes against the Bill.

