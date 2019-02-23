Modi government doesn't want to accept there is 'job crisis': Rahul Gandhi

Firing a fresh salvo at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on February 23 alleged that the government "did not want to accept" that there was a "job crisis" in the country, and said the PM should hold discussions with the youth to address the issue.

During an interaction - Shiksha: Dasha Aur Disha -- with university students at the JLN Stadium here, he also alleged that the country's wealth is "concentrated" in the hands of "a few people".

The Congress chief asserted that the state must pay for a large part of education of students.

There was no immediate reaction from the government.

China is growing economically, and one sees 'Made in China' labels on so many products in the country, Gandhi said, adding that he was "absolutely convinced" that India could go ahead of China.

He reiterated the per hour job figures to attack the prime minister on the issue.

"In a county of over 1.2 billion people, and India is creating about 450 jobs per 24 hours while China is creating 50,000 jobs in the same 24 hours,"he said, claiming, "these are not my figures, but of the Finance Ministry given in Lok Sabha".

"Our prime minister doesn't seem to think this is a problem," Gandhi alleged.

"We need to first acknowledge that there is a problem, and then we need to galvanise support to fight it. That is what we (Congress) believe in," he said.

Gandhi said he has already challenged Prime Minister Modi to debate with him on Rafale, corruption, job and other issues.

"But has he come and interacted with you (students) like this, taking questions from you," the Congress president asked the students.

The prime minister should interact with the youth and listen to their views on the job scenario and "say that he needs your support to address this issue," Gandhi said.

He said that "the prime minister should not be telling his views to the youth, but listen to their voices".

Responding to another question, Gandhi said the share of the education sector in the budget should be increased.

Wealth is "concentrated" in the hands of "a few people", he alleged, and asserted that the state must pay for a "large part of education" of students.

Congress does not support that privatisation is the way to improve the education system, the party chief said.

Delhi Congress chief and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit was also present on the occasion.

A two-minute silence was also observed in honour of the CRPF jawans died in the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14 and a musical tribute was given to them.