MC Election Update February 3: 2022 election is no ordinary one, would decide the next 25 years of UP, says Amit Shah in Bulandshahr

Congress appoints farmers' cell leader as poll coordinator for Srinagar, Dharampur seats



Kisan Congress leader Rakesh Kumar Singh has been appointed the poll coordinator for Srinagar and Dharampur assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand. The letter of appointment issued by AICC incharge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav said the assignment was being given to him considering his experience. Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal is contesting from Srinagar seat in Pauri district while Dinesh Aggarwal is contesting from Dharampur seat in Dehradun.



BJP will come down its 2012 tally of 47 seats this election: Swami Prasad Maurya

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh will be reduced to its 2012 tally of 47 or thereabouts as the wind is blowing in favour of the Akhilesh Yadav-led coalition this election, says Swami Prasad Maurya who left the saffron party to join the Samajwadi Party last month. The high profile exit of the former state minister along with two other colleagues in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and some legislators was viewed by many as a consolidation of the electorally powerful Other Backward Classes (OBC) bloc in favour of the opposition coalition. "The BJP will reach its 2012 figure, and the SP will form the government with an overwhelming majority. After March 10 (counting day), the BJP will come to know whether the OBCs are actually with them or not," Maurya told PTI in an interview.





Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district



Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district, for the upcoming Assembly polls. pic.twitter.com/kykWntmJhq

2022 election is no ordinary one, would decide the next 25 years of UP, says Amit Shah in Bulandshahr

This 2022 election is no ordinary one. This would decide the next 25 yrs of UP. I'd like to tell the youth that you gave opportunity to SP-BSP for 15 yrs, those govts left UP a very backward state, says Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah in Bulandshahr

Superstition that whichever CM visits to Noida loses poll; will win from Noida, says Akhilesh Yadav

There is a superstition (that whichever CM visits to Noida, loses the poll). But there is another belief that whoever goes to Noida also wins the polls. I started my cycle yatra in 2011 from Noida & won. I'm there again because we've to form the Govt: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Charanjit Singh Channi leading Congress survey on CM face in Punjab: Report

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be declared the Congress' chief minister face for the Punjab assembly polls as ANI sources say that he is leading in the survey the party is conducting to choose the CM candidate. "Opinions of candidates, workers, and party MPs are being recorded to so that any feud over the CM face between Channi and Navjot Singh Siddhu can be avoided," said news agency ANI quotes sources as saying

Current Goa govt is embroiled in scams; AAP has a vision for the state's development, says Arvind Kejriwal

The current Goa govt is embroiled in scams. MLAs are corrupt. Ministers involved in labour scam, job scam... AAP has a vision for the state's development. While Congress, BJP have no agenda...For the 1st time, an honest party is coming into the state, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.

People of Punjab want AAP to form next govt in state: Bhagwant Mann

People of Punjab are tired of giving chances to the Congress and the SAD for the last 44 years and now want the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to be in the saddle, says the party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann.

The 48-year-old Mann, who is contesting from the Dhuri Assembly segment, also says that mafia raj, unemployment, inflation, drug menace and farm distress are some of the major issues facing the state and his party will work to solve them. Mann has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the AAP after the party in Punjab held a first of its kind 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive last month.

Vote for AAP this time for sake of Goa's future: Arvind Kejriwal urges supporters of other parties

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a strong pitch to the supporters and workers of other political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls for the sake of their own future as well as that of the coastal state. He said they can vote for the AAP without having to change their party affiliation. Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10. The AAP is contesting all the Assembly seats in the state. "I am here to address those people who are supporters and voters of BJP, Congress or any other political party. I am not asking them to join AAP. You can remain in your party, but for your own sake, future of Goa and future of your family, vote for AAP this time," he said while talking to reporters. Kejriwal said that the BJP has been in power in Goa since the last 15 years, but it has not done anything for the state. "This time, vote for AAP and you will see a change in the state," he said. Congress has ruled Goa for several years, but it has been turned into a "cadre feeder" for the BJP, he said, adding, "People join Congress to become a leader and then switch to BJP."

Issue instructions to CM Yogi Adityanath to use the "language in accordance of the Model Code of Conduct, SP writes to Election Commission of India

UP economy at second spot, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said Uttar Pradesh's economy was at the sixth and the seventh spot in the country from 1947-2017. No work was done in 70 years...But in merely five years, BJP successfully helped the state claim the second spot. UP is the first state to deploy women police personnel at all gram panchayats to initiate joint patrolling, he said. "It's also the first state that saw no riots, terror activities in the last five years and the first state to use new technology to promote e-Prosecution," he said.

Speaking about the government's COVID management the CM said, "In the second wave we set up over 551 oxygen plants in view of oxygen crisis. We have also managed to successfully contain the third wave. Active cases in the state have reduced by about 60,000 in the last 15 days. Over a lakh cases reported on January 17, today it's about 41,000."

The first round of the seven-phased UP elections begins on February 10.

Not double engine, it's trouble engine, says Randeep Singh Surjewala



Self proclaimed “Double Engine” illegitimate BJP Govt in Goa has turned out to be mere “Trouble Engine” ! Will expose the 4 “I’s” - Inequality, Injustice, Income Disparity & Inflation - that plagues Goans. Pl wait for Spl Press Conference at PCC Office, Goa at 2 PM Noon today. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 3, 2022

Congress releases list of 27 candidates for UP polls

The Congress on February 2 released its seventh list of 27 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The list has 11 women, including four replacing candidates announced earlier.

The party has replaced its Lucknow East candidate, nominating Manoj Tiwari in place of Pankaj Tiwari. The Congress is contesting the state polls with women in focus and has also released a separate manifesto for youth, assuring them of employment opportunities.

SP candidate refuses to fight from a new seat, wants to return party ticket

A Samajwadi Party candidate from the Matera assembly seat in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on February 2 sought to return the party ticket, saying he cannot fight on an entirely new seat instead of the one he had been tending for 10 years. Haji Mohammad Ramzan announced his intention to return the SP ticket hours after his candidature for Matera was announced.

Talking to reporters, Ramzan said he was working for the Shravasti segment for the last 10 years and the locals wanted him to contest from that seat. "It is not possible to contest an election from a new area like Matera (Bahraich) just before the election," Ramzan said.