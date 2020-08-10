Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wins trust vote

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on August 10 won the confidence motion via voice vote, retaining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in the state.

The state government had plunged into a crisis on June 17 after six Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) withdrew their support while three BJP legislators had quit the party and joined the Congress.

The Congress had on July 28 moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in the state. Following this, Singh had moved a trust motion on August 7.

According to reports, eight Congress legislators were absent during the voting.

Both the BJP and the Congress had issued whips to their 18 and 24 MLAs respectively asking them to be present in the Assembly and vote as per their party's line.

The strength of the 60-member House was 53 at present after the resignation of three legislators and the disqualification of four members under the anti-defection law.