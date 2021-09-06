Make Rahul Gandhi Congress president again, party’s youth wing says in its resolution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

The Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, on September 6 passed a resolution for senior leader and Wayanad member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi to become the president of the Congress again. The resolution was passed at the party's national executive meeting held in Goa.

“The national president of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said that Rahul Gandhi should become the national president of the Congress party again, for which a resolution was unanimously passed in the meeting,” the Youth Congress said in a statement.

The demand for a full-time Congress chief has been pending since the party's debacle in 2019. Rahul Gandhi, who took over the post from his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2017, stepped down after the 2019 defeat. The Congress has since failed to find a replacement and, thus Sonia Gandhi continues to be the party’s interim chief.

Elections to the post of president have been postponed thrice in the last two years and were recently delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been demands for making Rahul Gandhi president again earlier too. In February, the Delhi Congress passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi president of the party with immediate effect.

In June, the scheduled date of elections, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal had said that the deferment was only for two, three months. However, party sources said there is no word on tentative dates to hold the elections.

In the two-day executive meeting of the Youth Congress, the statement said, there were discussions on important issues and challenges before the organisation in the coming days.

“The serious issues that the country is facing such as unemployment, rising inflation, farmers problem, national security, selling the country's properties, all such burning issues, and how to fight against the BJP government on these anti-people issues in the coming times were discussed in detail," the statement said.