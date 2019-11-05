App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena, asserts Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra’s politics was changing and that his party would win in its fight for justice

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on November 5, reiterated that Maharashtra's next chief minister will be from his party. This comes amid the deadlock over government formation in the state.

Raut said Maharashtra’s politics was changing and that his party would win in its fight for justice.

"The decision on Maharashtra will be taken in Maharashtra, the chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena," Raut told reporters.

Amid reports of the Sena making friendly overtures to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Raut said Sharad Pawar will not be the next chief minister of the state.

"The politics of Maharashtra is changing...in our fight for justice, we will win," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Stalemate continues

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over who will get the chief minister's post. This has resulted in a stalemate in government formation even though the Assembly election result was declared on October 24. The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:37 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

