    Maharashtra govt will teach a lesson to those who want state to be unstable: Devendra Fadnavis

    PTI
    May 15, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson.

    Speaking to reporters in Pune, Fadnavis also said those instigating riots will be exposed and the government will not let them succeed.

    Notably, clashes broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola city on Saturday night over a social media post. One person was killed in the violence and eight others, including two policemen, were injured.

    In March, at least 12 persons including 10 policemen were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad district.

    Fadnavis said, "It is 100 per cent true there are some people and organisations that want the state to remain unstable. But the government will expose them and also teach them a lesson."

    Asked about the recent incidents of violence at two places in the state, he said, "Peace has been restored at the two places where riots took place because police intervened at the right time. The police were on an alert mode and additional security forces from other places were deployed there."

    On reasons behind the rise in such incidents, including the one which took place in Aurangabad, Fadnavis, who is also Maharashtra's home minister, said, "It is true that some people are deliberately trying to add fuel to the fire and acting from behind. They will not succeed in it." "We will expose them and not let them succeed," he added.

    PTI
