Maharashtra elections 2019: I-T department has seized Rs 4 crore in last 15 days, says official

The Income Tax department has seized Rs 4 crore in unaccounted cash in Mumbai in the run-up to the Maharashtra polls in the last 15 days, a top official said on October 1.

The investigation wing of the Income Tax department has been running campaigns to create awareness about free and fair elections and not to be swayed by cash offerings, its Director General Nitin Gupta told reporters.

During the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, they had seized Rs 17 crore in Mumbai and Rs 28 crore in Maharashtra, he said.

"The task of the I-T department is not restricted to seizing cash alone. After the seizure, the department starts the work of assessment and further investigations and prosecution to check if it is undisclosed income. The department has entrusted 603 officials to keep a tab on this nefarious activity during polls," he said.

He also said that six quick reaction teams have been formed in Mumbai alone and there are dedicated helplines, which are coordinating with other enforcement agencies.