English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expands two-member cabinet; 18 ministers sworn in

    Eighteen legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 09, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday expanded his two-member ministry, 41 days after taking oath as the CM.

    Eighteen legislators, including state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

    The list doesn't include a woman.

    The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.

    Governor B S Koshyari administered the oath of office to the ministers. The event, scheduled to begin at 11 am was delayed by 15 minutes.

    Close

    Related stories

    On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM.

    Those who took oath as ministers on Tuesday include nine each from the Shinde group and the BJP.

    The new BJP ministers are Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, Vijaykumar Gavit, Girish Mahajan, Suresh Khade, Ravindra Chavan, Atul Save and Mangalprabhat Lodha.

    From the Shinde group, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Sandipan Bhumre, Uday Samant, Tanaji Sawant, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar and Shambhuraj Desai were sworn in as ministers.

    No minister of state was sworn in today. There will be another ministry expansion later, an aide of Shinde said.

    While BJP has inducted Lodha, who hails from Mumbai, the Shinde group hasn't included any legislator from the financial capital, where municipal corporation elections are slated later this year.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #India #Maharashtra #Politics
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.