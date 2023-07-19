Maha: Sena (UBT) MLAs respond to notice on disqualification

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs have responded to the notice on disqualification issued by Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, party leader Anil Parab said on July 18. "We have responded to the notice within seven days as asked," Parab, who is a member of the legislative council, told reporters.

On July 7, Narwekar had issued notices to 40 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 from Shiv Sena (UBT). The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has sought disqualification of 16 MLAs after 39 MLAs led by Shinde revolted against Thackeray's leadership last year.