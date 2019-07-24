App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Two BJP MLAs back Cong-led govt during voting on bill

The development came amid reports that after the success of "Operation Lotus" in Karnataka, the BJP may turn its guns on the central Indian state

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two BJP MLAs on July 24 voted in favour of the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, during voting on a bill.

The development came amid reports that after the success of "Operation Lotus" in Karnataka, the BJP may turn its guns on the central Indian state where it lost power to the Congress, which enjoys a slender majority in Assembly.

Reacting to the voting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "The BJP says daily that we are a minority government and one which could fall any day."

Close
"However, during voting in the Assembly on criminal law amendment bill, two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our government," Nath said.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.