you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Babul Supriyo; expunges his remarks

Supriyo made certain remarks, which the Speaker immediately expunged from records, against Chowdhury and there were also protests from Congress members over the minister's remarks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday chided Union minister Babul Supriyo for making certain remarks against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying no right has been given to the minister to scold any member in the House.

Supriyo made certain remarks, which the Speaker immediately expunged from records, against Chowdhury and there were also protests from Congress members over the minister's remarks.

Birla also told Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to make Supriyo understand Parliamentary proceedings. Supriyo -- who is the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change -- was replying to a supplementary related to air pollution during Question Hour.

Close

"Mantri ji, aapko adhikaar nahi diya (gaya hai) daatne ka (minister, you have not been given right to scold)," Birla said. The Speaker also cut short Supriyo's reply. Amid the protests, the minister said he has known Chowdhury for a long time and was withdrawing the remarks.

Earlier, about the written reply related to national clean air programme, Chowdhury -- leader of Congress in Lok Sabha -- said it was just a statement of intention and alleged that the government has failed in addressing the issues.

In response, Supriyo remarked that since Chowdhury is following 'Fit India' regime, he might be doing more Yoga and might not have had time to read the answer. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present in the House.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Babul Supriyo #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Politics

