App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls | How the states voted in 2014 — Part 3: North India

Here’s a look at how the northern states voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls

Nachiket Deuskar @PartTimeBowler
Whatsapp

Arithmetic permutations and combinations are being calculated as India inches closer to the Lok Sabha elections. The country will head for polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners. They are being challenged by the Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and other Opposition parties.

Multiple opinion surveys have predicted the possibility of a hung Parliament. They also predict that the BJP, which nearly swept northern India in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls will face heavy losses there. Therefore, to offset those losses, the saffron party is trying to make inroads into eastern, north-eastern and southern India.

Here’s a look at how the northern states voted in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls:

related news

Punjab

NDA parties Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP won six out of the 13 seats in the state. SAD won four of those seats.

While the Congress managed to perform better here than many of the other states in north India, it still managed to win only three. This included the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat where Captain Amarinder Singh defeated senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had become popular in Delhi by then, won the remaining four seats in the state.

In terms of the vote share, the SAD and BJP picked up 26.4 percent and 8.8 percent votes respectively. Contesting in all 13 seats, Congress and the AAP secured votes shares of 33.2 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively.

Punjab

Haryana

Months ahead of the Assembly election in the state, the BJP managed to reverse its fortunes in this state. BJP won seven out of the 10 seats here, up from none in 2009. In 2009 general election, Congress had bagged nine seats here. However, in 2014, its tally fell to just one. The Indian National Lok Dal (NLD) won the remaining two seats.

In terms of the vote share too, the Congress was placed behind the INLD. BJP won 34.8 percent of the votes. INLD and Congress secured 24.4 percent and 23 percent votes, respectively.

AAP, which was making its debut in the state, failed to win a single seat despite securing 4.3 percent of the votes.

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

This northern state was one of those that were swept by the BJP. The saffron party won all of the four constituencies here. Congress finished second in all four seats.

BJP’s vote share was 53.9 percent, significantly higher than Congress’ 41.1 percent.

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Similar to its performance in Himachal, the BJP swept all of the five seats in Uttarakhand. Congress was placed second in all of these seats.

The vote share of the two parties was 55.9 percent and 34.4 percent.

Uttarakhand

Jammu and Kashmir

The northern-most state of India has a total of six Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP managed to win three seats here — Jammu, Ladakh and Udhampur.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining three — Anantnag, Baramulla and Srinagar.

The Congress and Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference (NC) faced a rout.

BJP and the PDP secured 32.6 percent and 20.7 percent of the votes. Congress and the NC managed to pick up 23.1 percent and 11.2 percent of the votes in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

The results in Uttar Pradesh surprised many. Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress faced a drubbing at the ballots at the hands of the BJP and its ally Apna Dal. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP’s tally fell to five seats from what was 23 in 2009. Mayawati’s BSP failed to win a single seat. BSP had won 20 seats in 2009. The Congress, which had won 21 seats in the previous general election was restricted to the Gandhi family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

All of these losses were direct gains for the NDA. The BJP alone won 71 out of the 80 seats in the state, up from just 10 seats in 2009. Apna Dal won two seats.

In terms of the vote share, BJP was first with 42.6 percent. SP, BSP and Congress secured 22.3 percent, 19.8 percent and 7.5 percent votes, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh

Chandigarh

The Union Territory is one of India’s major bellwether seats when it comes to Lok Sabha polls. The constituency has successfully voted for the party which eventually goes on to form the government at the Centre.

In 2014, BJP fielded actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher. Kher defeated former union minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal. The lone seat there was won with a margin of around 70,000 votes. The seat also saw actress Gul Panag contest on an AAP ticket. While Panag finished third, she managed to give a tough fight to the incumbent MP.

Also read: A look at India’s bellwether seats — whoever wins these, wins the election

Delhi

Delhi has a total of seven Lok Sabha constituencies. This was a complete role reversal for the two major national parties, BJP and Congress. BJP won all of the seven seats there that were held by the Congress.

While the AAP did not win a single seat there, its vote share was 33.1 percent, more than double that of the Congress. The BJP secured a vote share of 46.6 percent votes.

Delhi
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Kings XI aim top ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

Kent Launches Dashcam 'CamEye' in India for Rs 17,999

The Lion King Trailer: Disney Returns to Savannah for Breathtaking Vis ...

News18 Wrap: EC Postpones PM Modi Biopic Release, SC Admits 'Stolen' R ...

Supreme Court's Decision on ‘Secret’ Rafale Documents ‘at Best P ...

Why These Outraged Millennials Will Not Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 20 ...

Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And ...

Why Dausa Remains the Only Rajasthan Seat Where BJP Hasn't Named Lok S ...

Art to be Mandatory Subject for All classes, Schools Advised to Offer ...

Manjhi vs Manjhi Battle in Gaya as Opposition Alliance Targets Mahadal ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Eins ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.