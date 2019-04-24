App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: How the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi could have dealt BJP a major blow

Based on the 2014 vote share, AAP and Congress could have wrested six constituencies from the BJP and possibly closed the margin in the seventh seat

Nachiket Deuskar @PartTimeBowler
Whatsapp

The Indian National Congress on April 22 announced six of its seven candidates in Delhi for the Lok Sabha election. This effectively ended the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While the AAP has already declared its seven candidates in the state, they had not filed their nominations. Congress and AAP were reportedly engaged in unsuccessful seat-sharing talks to put up a united anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) front.

The aim was to stop the splitting of anti-BJP votes in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party sprung up in the aftermath of massive anti-corruption protests in India between 2011 and 2013 when the Congress was in power both at the Centre and in the state.

related news

Political observers suggest that AAP’s rise was at the cost of the Congress. The AAP eroded the traditional Congress voter base significantly. In fact, in 2015, AAP won 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly election. The BJP won three seats while Congress failed to open its account.

The 2014 Lok Sabha polls had seen a three-way battle similar to what is expected to happen now. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi with a total vote share of 46.6 percent. AAP secured 33.1 percent of the votes while the Congress had a 15.2 percent vote share.

Here’s the Assembly elections vote share of the top three parties:
Assembly election vote share
  BJP AAP Congress
2008 36.3 Did not exist 40.3
2013 33.3 29.7 24.7
2015 32.3 54.5 9.7

The chart shows how AAP’s vote share increased steadily while that of the Congress plummeted during the same period. The BJP’s vote share remained nearly unaffected.

Even in the 2014 general election, while BJP was able to attract significant percentage of the anti-incumbency votes, AAP managed to pick up a 33 percent vote starting from scratch.
Lok Sabha election vote share
  BJP AAP Congress
2009 35.2 Did not exist 57.1
2014 46.6 33.1 15.2
AAP and Congress’ combined vote share would be about 48.3 percent against 46.6 percent of the BJP.
AAP + Congress combined vote share
BJP AAP Congress
Based on 2014 46.6 48.3

Seat-wise arithmetic

Based on the 2014, a smooth flow of votes between the AAP and the Congress would have let them wrest six seats from the BJP and possibly close the margin in the seventh seat.
AAP + Congress combined vote share (seat-wise)
Based on 2014 BJP AAP Congress
Chandni Chowk 4,37,938 4,77,824
East Delhi 5,72,202 5,84,979
New Delhi 4,53,350 4,73,535
South Delhi 4,97,980 5,16,193
West Delhi 6,51,395 5,76,075
North East Delhi 5,96,125 6,66,833
North West Delhi 6,29,860 6,80,526

Smooth transfer of votes between AAP and Congress, however, is not guaranteed. For example, the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance in the 2018 Telangana Assembly election was arithmetically sound. However, it failed to make a gains. There are other factors such as local anti-incumbency and the candidates themselves that have a bearing on how people vote.

All seats in Delhi vote in a single phase on May 12.

Lok Sabha polls: For the latest news, analysis and opinions, click here
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #AAP #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi

Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Ani ...

Robert Downey Jr to Chris Evans | Avengers: Endgame Stars Honored With ...

RRB JE 2019: Modify or Select Exam Language at RRB Portals Before May ...

Pithoragarh Locals May Have to Relocate Before Rains as Geologists Ide ...

Viral Videos Allege Bogus Votes Placed in Amit Shah’s Gandhinagar Se ...

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Tacitly Approving Kashmir Secession from ...

Scale, Sophistication of Sri Lanka Attack Point to Foreign Links: US A ...

Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Unpaid and unemployed, Kanpur's textil ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.