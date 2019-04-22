Lok Sabha polls: Congress names 6 candidates for Delhi, fields Sheila Dikshit against BJP's Manoj Tiwari

The Indian National Congress on April 22 announced six out of the seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

The announcement effectively ended possibility of a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The party fielded former Chief Minister and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Sheila Dikshit from the North East Delhi constituency.

The Grand Old Party has fielded JP Agarwal from the Chandni Chowk seat, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, former Union minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi constituency, Rajeshh Lilothia from North West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

The party is yet to name a candidate for the South Delhi seat.

Dikshit will take on AAP's Dilip Pandey and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Manoj Tiwari. The latter is a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the constituency and is the Delhi BJP chief.

AAP has already declared candidates for all seven seats and the BJP for four seats so far.