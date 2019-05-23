App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results: NDA crosses 300-mark in early trends

Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Chowdhury gets in conversation with author and senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai to discuss these key trends.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Within a couple of hours since counting began, the BJP-led NDA was already leading in 300 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, one of the key states, trends showed that Rahul Gandhi was trailing in Amethi, while BJP's Smriti Irani was leading. Sonia Gandhi is leading from Raebareli. Rajnath Singh leading from Lucknow.

Amit Shah is leading by over 65,000 votes in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is leading with the exception of Pragya Thakur, who is trailing from Bhopal. In Delhi, early trends show the BJP is leading in all seven seats. In West Bengal, the TMC is leading with 20 seats.

Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Chowdhury gets in conversation with author and senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai to discuss these key trends.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on May 23, 2019 10:50 am

