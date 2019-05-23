App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election results 2019 | Trends suggest BJP lead in all seven seats of Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is confident that the saffron party will roar its way to victory with more than 350 seats.

The vote counting done so far for the 17th Lok Sabha election is pointing at a clear-cut lead for the BJP in all the seven seats of Delhi. Ranging from seats in East Delhi to South Delhi and Chandni Chowk to New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party and the Congress are lagging far behind in the race everywhere.

Even in North East Delhi, for instance, where two political heavyweights were pitched against each other, BJP's state unit chief Manoj Tiwari is leading, and former chief minister and Congress's Delhi chief Sheila Dikshit is trailing.

In East Delhi, another constituency where the battle was being watched closely by the media and the electorate, AAP's Atishi Marlena who is an educationist is losing to former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir, as of now.

BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans, who is a Punjabi folk singer, is leading in North West Delhi against AAP's Guggan Singh and Congress's Rajesh Lilothia.

In New Delhi, the saffron party’s sitting lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi is leading against Congress veteran Ajay Maken and AAP's Brijesh Goyal. It’s the same for South Delhi too, where BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is leading against Congress candidate and national-level boxer Vijender Singh and AAP's Raghav Chadha.

In fact, Manoj Tiwari has said he is confident that the saffron party will roar its way to victory with more than 350 seats.

Critics have labelled the election campaign for the 17th Lok Sabha to be one of the most polarised campaigns India has seen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, which became the first party to win on its own in the past thirty years, is looking at a second term in power.

Exit polls, too, have predicted that BJP will come back to power with a smooth win.

First Published on May 23, 2019 12:10 pm

