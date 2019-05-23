Lok Sabha election results 2019 | NDA set to achieve a bigger mandate than 2014

With leads in from all 542 seats, the results are expected to be out soon. Having crossed the 340 seats mark, trends indicate an improved performance for NDA as compared to the 2014 general elections.

Leads suggest that Congress could get 50+ seats. In Uttar Pradesh, Smriti Irani leads Amethi by over 7,000 votes, with Rahul Gandhi trailing. The latter is leading in Wayanad by around 1 lakh votes. PM Modi leads in Varanasi by 65,000+ votes.

In Odisha, BJD is set to retain power as the party is lead in 64 seats. What did the BJP get right in its campaign and where did the Congress go wrong?

Moneycontrol Opinion Editor Viju Cherian and author Advaita Kala discuss the current trends and Modi wave 2.0.

Watch the video for to find out what Kala thinks about the mandate.