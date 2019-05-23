App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, Locket Chatterjee from Hooghly

In Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, Nishith Pramanik of the BJP is leading by 1225 votes against AITC candidate Paresh Chandra Adhikary .

Union minister Babul Supriyo of the BJP is leading by 3448 votes against Moon Moon Sen of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from Asansol Lok Sabha seat, as per initial Election Commission trends.

In Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, Nishith Pramanik of the BJP is leading by 1225 votes against AITC candidate Paresh Chandra Adhikary .

BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading by 2175 votes over AITC candidate Ratna De Nag in Hoogly parliamentary constituency, the trends suggest.

In Uluberia seat, Sajda Ahmed of the AITC is leading by 920 votes against Joy Banerjee of the BJP.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 09:32 am

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

