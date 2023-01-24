English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    LG bypassing Delhi govt in issuing prosecution sanction: Manish Sisodia

    Manish Sisodia said this has led to a situation where those accused of committing serious offences against the State might walk away free.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

    AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of issuing prosecution sanction by bypassing the city government.

    He said this has led to a situation where those accused of committing serious offences against the State might walk away free.

    Sisodia said it is the elected government that issues a prosecution sanction.

    "Hon. LG's over-enthusiasm to bypass elected govt on every matter has created a crisis situation wherein many people accused of committing serious crimes against the state might go scot free," he said in a tweet.