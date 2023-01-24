LG bypassing Delhi govt in issuing prosecution sanction: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of issuing prosecution sanction by bypassing the city government.

He said this has led to a situation where those accused of committing serious offences against the State might walk away free.

Sisodia said it is the elected government that issues a prosecution sanction.

"Hon. LG's over-enthusiasm to bypass elected govt on every matter has created a crisis situation wherein many people accused of committing serious crimes against the state might go scot free," he said in a tweet.

The LG has issued "invalid Prosecution Sanctions bypassing the elected government," he said, without elaborating.

Read More

Under Section 196(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a valid sanction for prosecution from the state government is a prerequisite for certain offences, Sisodia said.

It includes offences like hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against state and promoting enmity among others, he said.