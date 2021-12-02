MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Kerala CPI(M) leader stabbed to death

The 34-year-old CPI(M) activist Sandeep Kumar was stabbed nine times in the chest by a gang of motorcycle-borne assailants, local media outlets reported.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 11:18 PM IST
PB Sandeep Kumar (Image: CPIM/Twitter)

PB Sandeep Kumar (Image: CPIM/Twitter)

A local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was hacked to death in Kerala’s Thiruvalla on December 2.

The 34-year-old CPI(M) activist Sandeep Kumar was stabbed nine times in the chest by a gang of motorcycle-borne assailants, local media outlets reported.

Kumar was rushed to the Taluk Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Onmanorama reported.

The party’s state secretary has said that the incident took place at 8 pm today and has hinted at it being politically motivated.

Accusing the right-wing fringe group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of being involved, the party’s official handle put out a post that read: “CPI(M) strongly condemns RSS terror. RSS has murdered one more of our comrades. PB Sandeep, CPI(M) Local Committee secretary was murdered by RSS criminals today at Peringara in Thiruvalla (Pathanamthitta District).”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #assassination #CPIM #Kerala
first published: Dec 2, 2021 11:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.