Kerala CPI(M) leader stabbed to death

PB Sandeep Kumar (Image: CPIM/Twitter)

A local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was hacked to death in Kerala’s Thiruvalla on December 2.

The 34-year-old CPI(M) activist Sandeep Kumar was stabbed nine times in the chest by a gang of motorcycle-borne assailants, local media outlets reported.

Kumar was rushed to the Taluk Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Onmanorama reported.

The party’s state secretary has said that the incident took place at 8 pm today and has hinted at it being politically motivated.

Accusing the right-wing fringe group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of being involved, the party’s official handle put out a post that read: “CPI(M) strongly condemns RSS terror. RSS has murdered one more of our comrades. PB Sandeep, CPI(M) Local Committee secretary was murdered by RSS criminals today at Peringara in Thiruvalla (Pathanamthitta District).”